March 4th is World Obesity Day

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join its global counterparts in observing World Obesity Day, tomorrow Saturday March 4th.

World Obesity Day is observed globally on March 4th with the view of promoting practical solutions to end the global obesity crisis.

Community Dietician in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Alicia Ferdinand said Obesity continues to be a major issue in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the rest of the region.

Miss Ferdinand said they are hoping that by working closer with members of the public they can reduce the number of Obesity cases, especially in children.

