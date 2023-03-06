Escaped prisoner recaptured

Police say that escaped prisoner, Christopher Dasent has been recaptured.

Mr. Dasent escaped lawful custody at the Belle Isle Correctional Facility on Wednesday March 1st.

On its official Facebook page, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said Dasent had escaped while serving a 12-month sentence for burglary and criminal trespass.

Dasent is said to have escaped while he was in the outdoor garden of the Belle Isle Correctional Facility located in North Leeward.

He is the third prisoner in three years to have escaped prison in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

