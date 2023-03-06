Government approves Fifth Freedom Flying Rights for Conviasa Airlines

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has approved the Fifth Freedom Flying Rights for Conviasa Airlines to fly to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from Havana, Cuba.

This was disclosed by Minister of Tourism Carlos James while addressing a news conference last week.

He said the airline will begin to fly the Havana-Argyle route from the end of March.

Conviasa inaugurated its flight between Caracas and the Argyle International Airport in April 2022.

The airline is owned by the Venezuelan Government and is under the authority of the Ministry of Aquatic and Air Transport.

