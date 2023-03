The Fancy Unity Farmers’ Co-operative is collaborating with the Fancy Chapter of the North Windward Tourism Association to host the 18th edition of the Fancy National Heroes Day Festival.

Activities Co-ordinator for the Fancy Unity Farmers’ Co-operative, Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis, told NBC News the activities will be held to celebrate National Heroes Day on March 14th

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print