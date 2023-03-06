Results of the Local Invitational Volleyball Championship matches

Defending champions, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Team 1 won their second consecutive match, and Associates Combined had their first win in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Volleyball Championship at the College’s Campus at Villa yesterday.

The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Team 1 defeated the Division of Teacher Education 25-17, 19-25, 25-13, 25-18.

In yesterday afternoon’s first match, Associates Combined beat the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Team 2 25-17, 25-8, 25-22.

The Championship will continue next Tuesday when another two matches will be played.

