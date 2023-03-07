SVG Tourism Authority is currently awaiting word from Air Canada

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority is awaiting a response from Air Canada on a proposal to address the issue of the airline’s temporary suspension of flights to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the summer.

Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Authority Glen Beache spoke on the issue, during NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk programme this morning.

Mr. Beache again explained why the flights were suspended.

Mr. Beache said the SVG Tourism Authority is now awaiting a response from Air Canada on a proposal which the Authority has put forward to possibly address the situation.

