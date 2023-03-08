National School Bands Showcase slated for March 25th

Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James has highlighted the many opportunities available for young Vincentians in the Creative Arts Industry.

He spoke on the issue, as he delivered remarks yesterday at the media launch for the 2023 National School Bands showcase.

Minister James noted that that the Showcase provides an avenue to nurture and develop the creative talent which currently exists here.

Some two hundred students will showcase their talent in this year’s edition of the National School Bands Showcase, which is slated for Saturday March 25th at the Cruise Ship Terminal

The event has been dubbed: Essence.

