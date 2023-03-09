Business Community commended for support of ON-SITE Programme

The Business Community here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been commended for its response to the Offering National Support for Internship Training and Employment or ONSITE Program

The commendation came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face Program yesterday, as he noted that over three hundred businesses have applied to participate in the program.

Dr. Gonsalves said an assessment will be carried on the program at the end of the six month period.

ONSITE is a six-month internship training and employment program targeting youths between the ages of 18 and 35 years old.

The program is funded by the Republic of China (Taiwan), and has recruited 189 participants.

