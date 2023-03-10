Vincentians encouraged to pursue studies at the UWI Five Islands Campus

Marketing Officer of the UWI Five Islands Campus, Shavar Maloney is encouraging Vincentians to pursue studies at the Campus.

Speaking on NBC Radio this week, Mr. Maloney outlined some of the advantages for Vincentians who enroll at the Campus which is located in Antigua.

Mr. Maloney said the tuition for the Five Islands Campus is not only affordable but he noted that they also offer an easy tuition payment plan.

The UWI Five Islands Campus was officially opened in 2019 for students in Antigua and Barbuda and the wider OECS.

