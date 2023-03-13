Vincentians encouraged to attend Love Boogie

Former member of the Board of Directors of the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) Cuthbert James is encouraging persons to attend the station’s signature event Love Boogie next month, in support of the National Medical Fund.

Mr. James appealed to the public to support this worthy cause, during NBC’s Face to Face Programme this morning.

The Charitable dance, “Love Boogie” is slated for Saturday April 29th at the Kingstown Cruise Terminal, from 8:30pm.

The event, which is now into its 17th year, has so far provided assistance to 185 persons to travel abroad for medical attention, to the tune of $352,430.82.

Persons wishing to make a contribution to the Medical Fund can also do so at the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines/National Medical Fund: account number 800612.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

