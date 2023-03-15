Proposals made by the Garifuna Heritage Foundation are being considered by the government

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Government is willing to set aside a Day of Remembrance/ Recognition for the Exile of the Garifuna and Callinago people from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister made the statement as he delivered the feature address at the March 14th Wreath-Laying Ceremony, held at the Obelisk at Dorsetshire Hill, to mark National Heroes Day.

He was responding to a proposal put forward by the Garifuna Heritage Foundation.

The Prime Minister said the Government will also give serious consideration to acquiring the island of Balliceaux, given its significance to the Garifuna.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

