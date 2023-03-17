NBA Results

Indian Pacers broke a 10-game losing streak against Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA with a 139-123 victory last night.

Phoenix Suns snapped a three-game losing streak with a 116-113 win over Orlando Magic. Western Conference leaders, Denver Nuggets snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Detroit Pistons 119-100. Toronto Raptors defeated Oklahoma City Thunder 128-111.

Domantas Sabonis totaled 24 points and 21 rebounds for his league-leading 56th double-double as Sacramento Kings clinched a first winning season since 2005-06 with a 101-96 victory over Brooklyn Nets.

