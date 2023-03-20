The Georgetown Smart Health Centre officially opens this afternoon

The Ministry of Health will host an official ceremony this afternoon for the opening of the Georgetown Smart Health Centre.

The Health Centre was fully retrofitted as part of the Smart Healthcare Facilities in the Caribbean project to make them safer, greener, and more resistant to natural disasters and climate change.

The project was funded by UK AID through its Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office in the Caribbean and implemented by the Pan American Health Organization {PAHO}.

Addresses at the opening ceremony, will come from Health Planner, David Latchman; PAHO/WHO Caribbean Representative, Dr. Amalia Del Riego; Resident British High Commission to the Region – Steve Moore; and Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the Feature Address.

The opening ceremony will begin at 2:30 this afternoon and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

Picture by: St. Vincent Times

