MRS RUBY SMALL FORBES-BUTLER of Montreal, Canada formerly of Obrien’s Valley, Georgetown died on Thursday March 9th at the age of 104. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 1st in Montreal Canada. Services will be live streamed.

The link for the streaming is https://funeraweb.tv/en/diffusions/71289.

