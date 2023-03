MR HOSEA RICHARD JOMO CUMBERBATCH of Jamaica formerly of Redemption Sharpes, St. Vincent died on Thursday March 16th at the age of 41. The funeral services takes place in Jamaica, tomorrow, (Tuesday March 28th) and in St. Vincent on Sunday April 9th at the Church of God Worldwide Mission, Redemption Sharpes. The service begins at 3:00 pm. The body will be cremated.

