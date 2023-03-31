CED hosts Technology Fair

The Centre for Enterprise Development, CED is hosting a Technology Fair today to promote digital solutions to micro, small and medium enterprises.

The event takes the form of an exhibition and is being held outside the SVG Postal Corporation in Kingstown.

Acting General Manager of CED Affia James Clarke outlines the objective of today’s exhibition.

Meanwhile, Donette O’Neil, who is representing the Information Technology Services Division ITSD said they are showcasing the services that they offer at the exhibition.

Smart Tech Electronics is also featuring its services at today’s exhibition.

