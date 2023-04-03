Vincentian Poet to be featured at the 40th edition of the Poetry Market in Paris

Vincentian Poet Dr. Jacinth Browne-Howard will showcase her work at the 40th edition of the Poetry Market in Paris, France.

The event will take place from June 7th to 11th and it would be the first time that the Caribbean will be represented at this gathering of great literary significance.

While in Paris, Dr. Browne-Howard will receive opportunities to network with established professionals including authors and publishers from all over Europe.

She hopes to soon publish her poems in a collection for this purpose.

Dr. Jacinth Browne-Howard is a former national scholar and currently lectures West Indian Literature at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

There will also be representatives from Barbados, Bahamas, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Dominican Republic, and Haiti.

