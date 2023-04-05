SVG and Taiwan will officially sign two agreements this afternoon

Two agreements will be signed here this afternoon between the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Government of The Republic of China (Taiwan).

The ceremony would include the signing of the Loan Agreement for the implementation of the National Secondary Roads Improvement Program, and a Memorandum of Understanding on the Higher Education Co-operation between SVG and ROC.

The signing ceremony takes place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room at three this afternoon.

It would be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

