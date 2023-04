MRS ROMAINA WEEKES better known as MARGARITE MCDOWALL of St Michael, Barbados formerly of Diamonds Village died on Friday March 24th at the age of 68. The funeral takes place on Tuesday April 18th at the People’s Cathedral, Bridgetown, Barbados. The Service begins at 1:00pm. Burial will be Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Christ Church.

