MRS SYLVIA VALERIA HOLDER nee MCDOWALD better known as SNOW-WHITE and SYLVIE of Prospect and Questelles died on Friday March 24th at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 15th at the Apostolic Faith Mission Church, Campden Park. The body lies at the church from 11:00am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery. Transportation will be provided for persons travelling from Brighton, Calliaqua and Arnos Vale.

