PM Gonsalves urges young people to refrain from gun violence

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has made another appeal to young males to desist from getting involved in gun violence.

The Prime Minister’s appeal came in the wake of a shooting incident at Pole Yard, Arnos Vale on Monday, which left one man dead and another hospitalized.

Speaking on NBC Radio yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves urged young men to restrain themselves from the fascination of guns.

The Prime Minister also addressed the issue of the death penalty, noting certain types of murder require the death penalty.

Police are continuing investigation into the shooting of Jomo Brudy and John Dallaway, both of Pole Yard, Arnos Vale, where Brudy died and Dallaway is hospitalized.

The Police are urging persons with information that can help with this investigation to contact any Police Station. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

