SVGTCCU to hold church service next week

Members of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Co-operative Credit Union will gather next week Wednesday for a Church Service, to be held as part of activities to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of the Credit Union.

The Credit Union on Tuesday launched its year-long activities with the theme: Forty Five Years of Continuity, Stability and Sustainability for all Vincentians.

President of the Board of Directors, Miriam Roache says the activities will be used to highlight the achievements of the Credit Union over the years.

The Anniversary Church Service will be held at the New Testament Church at Wilson Hill, from 9am.

