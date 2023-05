MRS MONIQUE RICHARDSON-LOVELACE of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Largo Height died on Wednesday April 19th at the age of 47. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 7th at the Flatbush Seventh-Day Adventist Church. The viewing begins at 4:00 pm. The service begins at 5:00 pm.

