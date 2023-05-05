MR DENNIE MC CARL JAMES WILSON of Cambria Heights, Queens, NY and formerly of Ashton Union Island died in New York on Friday April 7th at the age of 67. He was a former Speaker of the House of Assembly and Ambassador of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations. The body will Lay in Repose in the Sir James Mitchell Auditorium at The New Democratic Party Headquarters, Murray’s Road, Kingstown, to allow the public to pay their respects to the deceased former Speaker and Diplomat on Sunday, May 7th from 3:00 pm with a Ceremony at 4.00pm. The funeral takes place on Monday, May 8th at 11.30 am, at St. Matthias Anglican Church, Union Island. Burial will be in the Ashton Public Cemetery. Persons wishing to attend the Funeral are advised that Transportation to the Funeral will be provided by the MV Gem Star 2. The boat will depart Kingstown (the Grenadines Wharf) at 7 am. Sharp on Monday 8th May, and leaves Union Island at 3.00 p.m.

