Final arrangements being made for the National Population and Housing Census

Final arrangements are being put in place by the Statistical Office in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, for the start of the National Population and Housing Census on June 16th this year.

Enumerators will be out in the field for a period of twelve weeks in what is said to be the single largest national data collection exercise which the country undertakes.

Chief Statistician, Lavorne Williams says the Population and Housing Census is an important national undertaking and she is urging nationals to participate.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is also encouraging every Vincentian to take part in the census exercise.

Funding for the National Population and Housing Census is being provided by the World Bank.

