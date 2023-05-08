Former Senator and Speaker of the House of Assembly, the late Dennie Mc Carl James Wilson is being laid to rest today, following an Official Funeral in Union Island.

Officials, family members, friends and well-wishers gathered this morning at the St. Matthias Anglican Church in Union Island, to say their last farewell to the former Parliamentarian.

Delivering a tribute on behalf of the Government, Minister of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports, Frederick Stevenson noted that the former Speaker had a distinguished career in the Foreign Service.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Dr. Godwin Friday described the late Dennie Wilson as a humble servant of the people, who was remembered for his service as an Educator.

