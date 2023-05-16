Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves has co-chaired a high-level face-to-face meeting held at the headquarters of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) in Santiago, Chile.

The meeting was also hosted by Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs

The meeting was organized by St Vincent and the Grenadines, as the Pro Tempore President of CELAC, with the support of ECLAC, in compliance with the mandate derived from the Buenos Aires Declaration, issued by the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the regional bloc held in January 2023 in Argentina.

During the forum, Ministers of Finance of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States {CELAC} agreed to move forward to a common regional agenda in response to the global economic crisis.

The authorities analyzed the current global and regional macro-economic context, the regional fiscal situation, the fiscal implications of meeting investment needs for climate change adaptation and mitigation, and strengthening progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Meeting was attended by authorities from eighteen Latin American and Caribbean countries.

