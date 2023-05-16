May marks Child Month

Several activities are being held during the month of May to mark Child Month 2023, which is being observed with the theme: We C.A.R.E – Embrace the Vision! Empower the Nation

And the Ministry of Education hosted a Watch Party on Friday to signal the official launch of the month of activities.

Addressing the event, Chief Education Officer, Kay Martin-Jack, emphasized the need for persons to show extra special care to the nation’s children.

Mrs. Jack expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their contribution to the holistic development of the nation’s children.

