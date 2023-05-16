Local active Covid -19 cases reaches fourteen

There are now fourteen active COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment

In its weekly update, the Ministry says twelve new cases were recorded over the reporting period

Five people are hospitalized with COVID-19, three are fully vaccinated and two unvaccinated.

Health officials say 9,631 cases of COVID-19 and 9,493 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date.

And, 73,443 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered locally. 37,532 persons received their first dose; 31,632 had their second dose and 4,279 persons received their boosters.

