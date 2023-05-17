Efforts are continuing to improve the relationship between the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the public

This assurance came from Police Sergeant Cornelius Ross during the On the Beat program aired on NBC Radio.

Sergeant Ross reminded the public that the mandate of the Police Public Relations and Complaints Department is to enhance the relationship between the Police and the community.

Sergeant Ross explained how the Police Public Relations Department works along with the Police Oversight Committee, to ensure that Police Officers perform their duties professionally and interact well with members of the public.

