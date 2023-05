MR EDWARD FRED WILLIAMS better known as BROTHER FRED and UNCLE FRED of Fountain died on Friday May 12th at the age of 94. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 28th at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Fountain. The body lies at the church from 12:30pm. The Service begins at 1:30. Burial will be at the Fountain Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related