A team of medical professionals from the State of Palestine is currently in St Vincent and the Grenadines to provide a number of health support services to Vincentians.

According to the Agency for Public Information – API, two senior officials from the State of Palestine met with Prime Minister. Dr Ralph Gonsalves on Monday May 29, at the Prime Minister’s official residence, ahead of the arrival of the medical mission.

The team will be here for a week and includes ten medical doctors and a nurse with expertise in various areas of medicine and general surgery. The team is expected to perform up to 70 surgeries while here.

Dr. Gonsalves said St Vincent and the Grenadines, and the State of Palestine have good relations and this country has supported Palestine’s call for recognition as a member of the United Nations.

The Prime Minister said St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to strengthen relations with the Arab world and hopes that peace and an amicable settlement can be reached with regards to the Palestinian/Israeli conflict.

