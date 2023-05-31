Jamaica’s Under-20 Women concluded their CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Football Championship with a 4-1 victory over Panama at the Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic yesterday.

Natoya Atkinson in the 16th minute, Davia Richards in the 32nd minute, Maya Raghunandanan in the 37th minute, and Amelia Van Zanten in the 74th minute scored for Jamaica Under-20 Women. Meredith Rosas converted Panama Under-20 Women’s goal in the 79th minute.

With the win, Jamaica Under-20 Women ended Group A on 3 points and in third position behind the United States and Canada.

The young Jamaican Women scored 4 goals and conceded 9.

Panama Under-20 Women finished at the bottom of Group A without a point.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related