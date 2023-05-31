A special formal sitting of Parliament will be convened here tomorrow Thursday June 1st, to mark the final session at the 200-year-old Assembly Chamber in Kingstown.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that former Parliamentarians have been invited to attend tomorrow’s formal sitting, which is scheduled to begin at 4:00pm.

Following tomorrow’s special final sitting, Parliament will convene at the new temporary headquarters in Calliaqua, built at a cost of over four million EC dollars.

Photo of the old Parliament building by: Demion McTair

