Italian Football Club Juventus ordered to pay a £620,000.00 fine

Italian Football Club, Juventus will pay a £620,000.00 fine as part of a settlement agreement with Italian football authorities over a case concerning payment of player salaries.

Juventus were docked 10 points last week over a separate investigation into the club’s past transfer dealings.

The settlement means that Juventus have accepted that 10-point penalty, and they will not receive a further points deduction.

It brings an end to any ongoing cases involving Juventus.

In addition to the overall fine for the club, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) fined several officials, including former Vice-chairman, Pavel Nedved and ex-Sporting Director and Managing Director, Fabio Paratici.

Juventus’ former President. Andrea Agnelli, whose appeal against the two-year ban he received in January was upheld earlier this month, was not included in the latest deal, and will have a separate hearing on 15th June.

In a statement, Juventus said that the agreement would allow the club to “achieve a definite result” and overcome a “state of tension and instability”.

The club also said that the agreement would allow Head Coach, Massimiliano Allegri and players to focus on their planning for next season.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related