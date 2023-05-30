Decision to close First St.Vincent Bank was taken in public interest – says ECCB

The Banking Sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains stable, despite the closure of the First St. Vincent Bank Limited.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, ECCB, announced the closure of the Bank with effect from Friday May 26th, as a result of significant and sustained breaches of the Banking Act of 2015.

Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central bank, Timothy Antoine said the decision was taken in the interest of the Vincentian public.

Photo by: Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

