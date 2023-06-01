A Project entitled ‘Improving the Response and Resilience of the Health Sector to COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ was officially launched today.

The Project is being spearheaded by the Economic Planning Division with funding from the Caribbean Development Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank, amounting to 4.6 million US Dollars.

In his address at the launching ceremony, Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Caribbean Development Bank has served this country well over the years.

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince said through this project the Ministry will be better equipped to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice President of Operations at the Caribbean Development Bank, Isaac Solomon said the CDB is pleased to provide support in this important project.

Vice President of Operations at the Caribbean Development Bank, Isaac Solomon, speaking at the launch of the Improving the Response and Resilience of the Health Sector to COVID-19 in SVG Project.

The launching ceremony was held at the Beachcombers Hotel Conference Room.’

