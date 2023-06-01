Residents of Dickson had an opportunity this week to learn more about a major project to be implemented in that community.

The information was disseminated during a community meeting at the Dickson Methodist School, hosted by the National Disaster Management Project Implementation and Management Unit NDM PIMU.

The project is one of several being undertaken by the Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning in communities across the country.

It involves the construction of a bridge and some 515 feet of concrete road in Dickson village.

Cecil Harris, Program Manager of the National Disaster Management Project Implementation and Management Unit explained why the area was chosen

Mr. Harris explained that a temporary foot bridge would be constructed, but there would be no crossing for vehicles during construction.

The project is funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and managed under the National Disaster Management Unit at a cost of about $2.3 million dollars. The contract is expected to last for 9 months.

Photo credit: API

