Latest News NBC’s Carnival Update – Tuesday June 6th 2023 Noel June 6, 2023 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint The 2023 Calypso Season is heating up, as local Calypso Tents showcase their casts for this year. Chanolode Munroe has more, in today’s Carnival Update.https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/CALYPSO-SEASON-CARNIVAL-UPDATE.mp3 Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: Emergency shelters will be posted soon – says Director of NEMO Related Stories Emergency shelters will be posted soon – says Director of NEMO 1 min read Latest News Emergency shelters will be posted soon – says Director of NEMO June 6, 2023 Vincy Unity Picnic slated for July 15th 1 min read Latest News Vincy Unity Picnic slated for July 15th June 6, 2023 Minister of Agriculture sees potential $20M horticultural sector for SVG 1 min read Latest News Minister of Agriculture sees potential $20M horticultural sector for SVG June 6, 2023