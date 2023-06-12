 Australia wins the World Test Championship Finals

Australia won the World Test Championship Final by ruthlessly dismantling India on yesterday’s fifth and final day at The Oval in London.

India’s slim hopes of reaching a world-record target of 444 rested on Virat Kohli, 44 not out as they resumed yesterday on 164-3, but Kohli was brilliantly caught at second slip by Steven Smith for a top score of 49 in the seventh over of the day. Kohli aimed a loose drive at fast bowler, Scott Boland. In the same over, Ravindra Jadeja made a duck as he edged Boland to wicket-keeper, Alex Carey.

Australia then efficiently worked through the lower order before lunch to dismiss India for 234 and take victory by 209 runs. Boland finished with 3-46, and off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 4-41.

Barring some brief moments of Indian defiance, Australia were on top in the match since early on the first day and are deserved winners.

Australia thus became the second winners of the World Test Championship, following New Zealand’s success two years ago.

It means that Australia carry the crown of being the best Test team in the world into the most eagerly-anticipated Ashes series in a generation.

The first match in the five-Test contest against England will begin at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.

