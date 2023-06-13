CDC’s Carnival hub launch deemed a huge success

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) said the launch of its Carnival Hub in Capital Kingstown on Friday, was a huge success.

Marketing and Development Officer for the Carnival Development Corporation CDC Esworth Roberts said Vincy Mas 2023 is now into high gear as activities continue to take place across the country.

Mr. Roberts said Friday’s launch of the Carnival Hub was an all-afternoon affair which kicked off with a parade around Kingstown and climaxed with a concert at Heritage Square.

Mr. Roberts also outlined some of the activities which took place on Friday to make the launch of the Carnival Hub a huge success.

He also thanked members of the public for supporting the program which is expected to continue at Heritage Square on Fridays leading up to the central Carnival activities in Kingstown.

