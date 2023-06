MR MICHEAL CALVET HARRY better known as BAKER and MAMPY of Biabou and Barrouallie died on Thursday 18th May at the age of 50. The funeral takes place on Saturday 8th July at the New Testament church of God Biabou. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be held at Biabou Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related