MR CURTIS ELVIS LATCHMAN better known as DIRTSMAN of Park Hill died on Friday May 26th at the age of 50. The funeral takes place on Sunday June 18th at the Park Hill Playing Field. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the van – Strap and the Van driven by Warlord with Registration Number H 8939 from Mt. Bentick Shop, Georgetown and Chester Gap at 12:30pm.

