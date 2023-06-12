2023 National Population Housing Census begins June 15th

The National Population and Housing Census is expected to provide the Government with important information on the development needs of the country.

Chief Statistician Laverne Williams explained why the information is needed, during NBC’s Face to Face program this morning.

Mrs. Williams said the data gathered can be used by the Government and funding agencies to address issues in communities across the country.

The National Population and Housing Census will be conducted with the theme: Census 2023, They Counting You, They Counting Me. The information will benefit the whole country.

Census day is June 15th and the Enumerators will be in the field collecting data from June 16th to September 16th, 2023

Mrs. Williams has confirmed that for the first time the National Census Data will be collected on electronic devices.

She said that training for roughly 130 enumerators wrapped up on June 2nd and explained that since the data will be collected on digital devices they had to ensure that persons were properly trained.

Mrs. Williams said there are thirteen census divisions with eleven on the mainland and two in the Grenadines.

Additionally she noted that the largest census division is the Calliaqua Division.

The Chief Statistician said that the training is being done in a phased basis for the management and control of the field staff, and, when they are satisfied that the field staff is settled they would roll out the additional Census Divisions.

Photo credit: St. Vincent and the Grenadines Statistical Office

