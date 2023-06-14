Health and Education ministries continue to push for healthier meals in schools

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said it continues to work closely with the Ministry of Education to address the issue of obesity and healthy food consumption within schools across the country.

This statement was made by Dietician in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Alicia Ferdinand, during an interview with NBC News.

Miss Ferdinand said an extensive amount of work is being carried out to establish the School’s Nutrition Policy and to sensitize educators about the importance of healthy food consumption for the nation’s youths.

Miss Ferdinand said Ministry is also continuing to place great emphasis on physical activity at schools to ensure healthier students.

