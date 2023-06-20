Obituaries MS ESLYN EMILY ANTOINE Noel June 20, 2023 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint MS ESLYN EMILY ANTOINE better known as ET-TAY of the USA formerly of Prospect died on Friday June 9th at the age of 98. The funeral service and burial takes place on Wednesday June 21st in the USA. Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: MR JOEL SADIQUE JOHN Related Stories MR JOEL SADIQUE JOHN 1 min read Obituaries MR JOEL SADIQUE JOHN June 20, 2023 MISS LORNA ST. THERESA DAVIS 1 min read Obituaries MISS LORNA ST. THERESA DAVIS June 20, 2023 MS SHILRLEY ELAINE FREDERICK-SMITH 1 min read Obituaries MS SHILRLEY ELAINE FREDERICK-SMITH June 20, 2023