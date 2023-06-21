Met Office predicts increased chance of showers from tonight into the weekend

The Met Office says the chance of showers increases from tonight into the weekend, as Tropical Storm Bret dominates the weather pattern across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Scattered showers ahead of the storm is expected, increasing in intensity around Thursday night into Friday.

Model guidance is indicating roughly one inch by early Thursday night and a further 2-3 increase from Friday into Saturday.

The Met Office these showers can be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms.

At 5am this morning, the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 12.8 North, longitude 51.4 West.

Bret is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to move across portions of the Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon and Thursday

night, and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional increase in strength is possible

before Bret reaches the Caribbean Sea.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

Barbados

Dominica

Martinique

St. Lucia

Like this: Like Loading...

Related