MS EUGENA ANGELIC FRANCOIS of Glen died on Thursday May 25th at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 1st at the New Testament Church, Belair. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by Vans “Flossy Dan and the Green Van with Registration Number H2766 will pick up persons from 11:30am wishing to attend the funeral.

