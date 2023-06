MS MONA ISOLA LAVIA better known as TANTY MONA of Point Village formerly of Sandy Bay died on Friday June 16th at the age of 75. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 1st at the Holy Name Anglican Church, Sandy Bay. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The Service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the London Cemetery.

