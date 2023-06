MS ESTELLA GWENETTE CATO better known as SAY-CEE of Montaque Village, Marriaqua died on Wednesday June 14th at the age of 64. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 1st at the St John’s Roman Catholic Church, Marriaqua. Viewing, Eulogy and Tributes begin at 9:00am. The Service begins at 10:00am. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.

